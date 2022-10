HATFIELD TWP., Pa. -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Montgomery County.

Authorities say an 83-year-old man was hit by a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the area of Oak Road and Koffel Road in Hatfield Township.

He died at the hospital.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The Hatfield Township police are asking anyone with information to contact them.