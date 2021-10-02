NORRISTOWN, Pa, – Montgomery County Election Officials are notifying residents of incorrect election ballots.
Officials say on Friday, they were notified of approximately 16,000 General Election Mail-In Ballots that were printed incorrectly by its ballot vendor, NPC, and mailed to residents.
These ballots are easily identified as they were only printed on one side.
Chip Gallaher, CEO of NPC, stated “We sincerely regret that this happened and are working with the County and State to ensure impacted voters receive a new ballot. Once the error was recognized, we immediately stopped production and began to investigate. Our investigation determined that a programming error caused the back page of the ballot to be omitted.”
Voters who receive a one-sided ballot in the mail should destroy the ballot and envelopes. Montgomery County Voter Services will cancel the incorrectly issued ballot materials and re-issue new, two-sided ballots to these residents automatically.
Residents will be notified either by email, phone or mail.
Re-issued ballots are expected to be mailed next week.
“This does not meet the standard we have come to expect from NPC,” said Dori Sawyer, Director of Elections. “Upon notification of the error, we began working with the Department of State, taking the proper steps to cancel the incorrect ballots and issue replacements. We appreciate the patience of our voters while we re-issue corrected ballots.”
Residents with questions can submit a request online or call (610) 278-3280.