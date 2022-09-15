NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The election is more than seven weeks away, but it was the subject du jour at Thursday’s meeting of the Montgomery County commissioners.

Kenneth Lawrence, vice-chair, opened the meeting with an update on the county’s preparations for the vote on Tuesday, November 8. He noted that voters will have several options to cast their ballot.

“They can vote by absentee ballot, mail-in ballot or in person,” Lawrence said. “The deadline to vote for this election is October 24,” he continued, "the last day to request an absentee or mail-in ballot is November 1, and if you want to check if you have already applied for a mail-in ballot you can go to vote.pa.gov and if you have not then you will need to apply for that.”

Lawrence also said that voters can go to the county's website at any time to download an application to voter services to request to have an application mailed to home.

Voter services will be hosting a voting town hall by phone Wednesday, September 28, Lawrence said, to answer questions about voter registration, applying for an absentee or mail-in ballot, or becoming a poll worker.

Public Voting Concerns

About 20 people spoke about election concerns either in person or online, while a few expressed reservations about the new COVID-19 vaccine. A common complaint concerned drop-boxes for mail-in ballots. Nancy Price, of Upper Merion Township, said she attended the September 1 commissioners meeting and encouraged the commissioners to pass a drop box removal resolution similar to one that recently passed in Lancaster County. She went on to say Pennsylvania has experienced ballot harvesting because of the use of drop boxes.

A Whitemarsh Township man questioned the county’s ability to maintain true voter registration rolls. He said that he had in his hands a list of several thousand Montgomery County registered voters that should not be on the list. The commissioners will be found responsible, he continued, if any of the names on the list turn out to have voted in November.

A Whitpain Township woman complained that she has completely lost her faith in the voting process and claimed that in the 2020 election 120,00 more votes were cast than there were registered voters in Pennsylvania, a fact disputed by the Pennsylvania Secretary of State. The woman said that unmanned, unaccounted for drop boxes were the reason for the discrepancy and repeated the call for the commissioners to pass a drop box removal resolution.

Wanda Murren, communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of State, has said claims that more votes were cast than people who actually voted rely on incomplete data.

An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. showed that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election did not lead to any widespread problems. The survey revealed that there were no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results.

Multiple state and election officials as well as judges have concluded there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Taking an opposite view from the other residents was the president of Citizens for Better Elections, a resident of Lower Merion Township. He said to those who want to return to paper ballots that Montgomery County still uses paper ballots. He also said that if the county would eliminate drop boxes it would move people to use U.S. Postal drop boxes, which would make the voting process slower and less secure. Regarding hand-counting ballots, he claimed that process was slow, inaccurate and expensive. His solution was for the legislature to expand post-election audits, something that is already being done.

Gale Responds

Commissioner Joseph Gale responded to the public comments by noting that he has been an opponent of mail-in voting since the Pennsylvania legislature passed Act 77 in 2019 which allowed for 50 days of no-excuse voting.

“I voted against purchasing the drop boxes,” Gale commented, “that’s how much I’m opposed to them."

“I totally understand your frustration. You can remove the remote voting drop box but it doesn’t solve the root of the problem,” he said. “And that’s the mail-in voting and the legislation that allows that to occur.

“We desperately need election reform and we need to fix our election laws in Pennsylvania that are blatantly unconstitutional, according to the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court,” Gale remarked. He also said that the United States Supreme Court should specifically listen to the case of Pennsylvania’s Act 77, so at least the public can have some sense of closure as to the election laws.

“There are a lot of things we can do to clean up election laws in Pennsylvania, but it begins with Act 77. I believe everyone who wants to vote should vote and I encourage the public to vote in person. I believe the less hands between you and your ballot the more likely it is to be casted and counted properly. That’s common sense. And in the occasion where someone can not vote in person they should vote by an absentee ballot, which before Act 77 required an excuse and had safeguards put in place to insure that was a secure outcome.”

Gale finished by repeating that the problem lay with the state legislature and inviting anyone with questions to contact him directly.

Other business

The commissioners awarded two significant contracts. Curative Labs Incorporated, San Dimas, Ca., was awarded a $500,000 contract to provide COVID testing services throughout the county. Also, Loftus Construction Incorporated, Cinnaminson, N.J., was awarded a $5,820,000 contract to rehabilitate the Perkiomen Trail Bridge in Marlborough and Upper Frederick townships.