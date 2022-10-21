PHILADELPHIA – It was another Friday night at Citizens Bank Park for fans who shuffled into the parking lot hours leading up to the big game.
This time, it was the third of the National League Championship Series between the Phillies and the San Diego Padres.
"The vibe's electric, the vibes are crazy," said Andrew, a loyal fan.
Both teams entered the game tied with one win each under their respective belts, but Phillies fans were confident they'd have another by the end of the night.
"I'm guaranteeing a win tonight," said Nick Harding. "It's been a long time coming. I think we deserve it."
"We're not losing a game in Philadelphia," said Andrew.
Friday's game was set for 7:37 p.m. at the South Philadelphia stadium, where the vibes were indeed very high.
"Phillies by a million," said Bryce Meredith. "We're back home, and the crowd is electric."
Some fans made the trek from the Lehigh Valley to show their support.
"The vibes are awesome," said Tom Seddon, of Bethlehem. "This is the place to be. If you're not here, you're missing out."
"It's worth the trip," said Matt Distler, of Allentown. "I have to come see the explosion that happened last week."
Still, for every 100 Phillies fans, there had to be at least one Padres fan.
"Oh, San Diego's going to win," said Larry Bagley, of Arizona, to the sound of booing in the background. "I think they got the better team."
Yes, those were fighting words in the City of Brotherly Love.
Even though Phillies fans aren't fond of the Padres, they can at least acknowledge one thing.
"San Diego doesn't bring much, but they brought great weather tonight," said Nick Savarese, of Garnet Valley.
To say the confidence of a Philadelphia fan is through the roof would be an understatement.
"I think the Phillies are not only going to win tonight," said Jeff Erlston, of New Jersey. "I think they're going to win tomorrow, they're going to win the series. I think they're going to go on and win the World Series. Eagles are going undefeated. Go Birds, go Phillies."