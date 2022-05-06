Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid, center of the Philadelphia 76ers, suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion  during the sixth game of the playoff series against the Toronto Raptors.
 
 Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned for Game 3 of the playoff series against Miami after sitting out the first two games with a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion.

Embiid warmed up Friday night in a protective mask as he makes his comeback with the Sixers trying to win their first game of the Eastern conference semifinal.

The Heat lead the series 2-0.

Kyle Lowry also returned to the starting lineup for the Miami Heat after he missed the last four playoff games with a strained left hamstring.

