SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - The new Emergency Department and Trauma Center inside The Pavilion at Grand View Health in Bucks County officially opened to patients Thursday afternoon.

The new emergency department features 32 trauma rooms including two dedicated trauma bays, according to a news release from Grand View Health. Patients can enter the new facility by following the signs off Lawn Avenue.

Grand View Health is a designated Level II Adult Trauma Center.

“This new facility—plus our continued membership in the Penn Trauma Network—further strengthens the level of care we can provide to people in Bucks and Montgomery counties when they need it most,” said Douglas Hughes, MBA, BSN, RN, President and Chief Executive Officer, Grand View Health.

In addition to the expanded facilities inside the Pavilion, the ED and Trauma Center features a new rooftop helipad, allowing for faster transitions for patients who arrive via helicopter, according to the news release.

The new ED and Trauma Center are part of the six-story, 190,000-square-foot Pavilion addition at Grand View Health, the largest expansion project in the hospital’s 110-year history, according to the news release.

The Main Entrance, Radiology and Imaging services opened inside the Pavilion on Monday, April 24.

Additional health care services within The Pavilion will come online throughout the spring and summer months, including 52 private patient smart rooms and ten new operating rooms.