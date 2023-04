LANSDALE, Pa. - An emergency rescue group in Montgomery County has a new tool.

The Volunteer Medical Services Corps of Lansdale has new drone technology at its disposal.

VMSC is partnering with Teledyne Judson.

Teledyne bills itself as a global leader in the manufacture of infrared sensors.

As part of Thursday's big announcement, members of VMSC flew a drone outside their headquarters.

The rescue group plans to use the infrared technology in searches for missing persons and other operations.