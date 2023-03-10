MARLBORO TWP., Pa. – Montgomery County Roads and Bridges have announced the emergency closure of Gerryville Pike between Upper Ridge Road and Hoppenville Road in Green Lane.

Media officials report the stretch of road will be closed until further notice due to an emergency culvert repair.

A temporary detour is posted at Upper Ridge Road and Hoppenville Road for through traffic.

During the closure, motorists will be directed around the emergency work zone.

Access will be available to residents who live on Gerryville Pike.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.

All scheduled emergency work is weather dependent.

Residents can check the Montgomery County Roads and Bridges closures and detours webpage for updated information.