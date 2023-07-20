U. MAKEFIELD TWP., Pa. - The search for two missing children - a 9-month-old and a 2-year-old swept away in floodwaters - continued Thursday in Bucks County.

This time the search included Philadelphia Police K-9's, but there was no change in outcome.

Upper Makefield Township Police say they will assess conditions again Friday morning to see if they can send divers into the water.

Later in the evening, hundreds gathered to pray for the missing children and the five people who lost their lives in floodwaters.

People sang, they held hands, they prayed, and they cried for those two children who people desperately want to find, and for the people who lost their lives, all while hoping something good can come out of this tragedy.

Hearts were extremely heavy at The Crossing in Upper Makefield Township, but hopes of finding two missing children swept away in floodwaters were still high.

"I'm confident that God knows where they are, and I'm just saying, 'Lord, nothing's hidden from You. Lord, find those babies and bring them home for the closure for this family,'" said Chaplain Chris Albe.

That's 2-year-old Mattie Sheils and her little brother, 9-month-old Conrad.

Their mother, Katie Seley, is among five people who lost their lives.

Thursday night, some of their family sat front row in the church as people mourned their loss and the other victims.

"Feeling the pain of a situation like this is the first step towards healing, and that's really what we want," said Senior Pastor George Clash.

People pulled from the water were also among those in the crowd.

"We thank God for your life," said Pastor Clash during the service.

Attendees honored the first responders who saved them - and continue to search for Mattie and Conrad - with a standing ovation that didn't seem to end.

Some say they believe it was fate that led those first responders to the church before the flooding came, to prevent more lives from being lost.

"Lightning struck nearby, and that's why they call 911, and then all of a sudden, the flood happened, so they were here for that purpose," added Albe. "God sent them here to be here for this purpose at this time. God's timing."

"Thankfully, Saturday night, we had two of our staff members here, who were able to let in the police as they rescued people, and I think rightfully so, because that's what we're here to do. We're here to serve this community, to be a light to our community, to be a place of refuge," added Clash.

The Crossing is collecting donations for the families affected by the flooding.

Clash says people can donate checks made out to The Crossing with a memo line of "Family Flood Relief."

"Crossingumc" can also be texted to 77977.

They're also inviting the community - anyone who is struggling, regardless of belief - to grieve at the church.

Meantime, Upper Makefield Township Police tell us they are thankful for everyone's support and continue to ask for patience as traffic conditions are affected due to the ongoing search for Mattie and Conrad.