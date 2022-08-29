An Alabama-based company plans to build a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Montgomery County.

Encompass Health Corp., a publicly traded company, said the 50-bed hospital will be at 2660 Audubon Road in Lower Providence Township.

It will serve patients recovering from strokes and other neurological disorders, brain and spinal-cord injuries, amputations and orthopedic conditions.

Encompass said in a statement that the hospital will provide physical, occupational and speech therapy.

All rooms at the new hospital will be private, and it will include a gym for therapy.

"This new hospital will allow even more residents to received specialized care close to home," Pat Tuer, president of Encompass's northeast region, said in the statement.

No specific opening date was provided. When opened, the hospital will be Encompass's 10th in Pennsylvania.

According to the company statement, Encompass is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the U.S., with 152 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico.

Shares of Encompass Health are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ECH. The closed at $48.93 on Friday. In the last 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $64.90 and as low as $42.25.