PHILADELPHIA - It's a make-or-break kind of night for the Philadelphia 76ers. They need a win Thursday night against the Miami Heat to keep their playoff run alive.
The countdown is on, and the excitement is building.
It's do or die for the Sixers. If they win, the series goes to game seven. If they lose, the season's over.
That has some fans a little anxious but you wouldn't know it by the energy at the Wells Fargo Center. The parking lot is starting to fill up with fans. There's some tailgating going on, some outdoor games, and lots of Sixers spirit.
The majority of people we spoke with say they're confident this isn't the last game for Philly, especially if star Joel Embiid can play through his injuries. He's dealing with a broken orbital bone in his face and a torn ligament in his thumb.
"We need JoJo back, shake it off, he's not going to pout or anything, he's going to come out raising hell," said 76ers fan Larry Algier.
"We're in Philly, we're home, we got all the fans, the vibe, we got the heart and we're winning, we're leaving with the W," said fan Ryan McGahey.
If they win, the Sixers would head back down to Miami for game seven.
Tip off is set for 7 p.m. Thursday.
69 News will have a full recap and all the highlights coming up on the 10 p.m. show.