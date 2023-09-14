PHILADELPHIA - The sun goes down in Philadelphia, and those Birds fans come out.

The Philadelphia Eagles are back Thursday, marking the first home game of the season.

"This is Christmas for us," said Sherri Dunne of Flowertown.

"Summer, I love it, but when it ends- Eagles, go birds," said Meghan Dunne of Philadelphia.

And for some families, it's in their blood.

"My dad has a tailgate; he goes to all the Eagles games. He hasn't missed one in 30 years," said Aileen McMonagle of Bucks County.

"They are serious, they are serious Eagles fans," said McMonagle's roommate Kelleen Greenawalt of Allentown.

As the Eagles take on the Minnesota Vikings Thursday night, we asked fans some of their predictions.

"34-21 Eagles," said John Shaw of Philadelphia.

"I think it's gonna be 24-21 Birds," said wife Molly Shaw.

"There's no way they lose, absolutely no way," said Erin Hoag of South Jersey.

"I mean if I say anything other than Eagles winning, that would be the wrong answer," said Greenwalt.

When we asked them for bigger-picture predictions after last season ended with a three-point loss in the Super Bowl.

"We were so close last year, they added a lot to the team," said John Shaw.

"They have the core guys that are there that can make it happen."

"Super Bowl, that's it. That's how we're coming this year," said Chris Trainer of New Jersey.