EPHRATA, Pa. - Ephrata Police are asking for assistance in identifying two people on surveillance video.

The video was taken on November, 26, 2022 at the Ephrata Walmart.

The individuals are believed to have committed theft from multiple victims in West Cocalico Township.

They used stolen credit cards to purchase gift cards at Walmart.

Ephrata Police are requesting that anyone with information about the possible identity of one or both of these individuals to please contact Sergeant Albaugh at 717-738-9200 Ext. 263.