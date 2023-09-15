WEST CHESTER, Pa. - A convicted murderer who escaped from Chester County Prison and led authorities on a nearly two-week manhunt is facing additional charges.

Danelo Cavalcante, who was captured Wednesday in Chester County after an exhaustive search, is facing one count of felony escape related to his daring breakout from prison on August 31.

He was set to be transferred from the Chester County Prison to a state prison facility when he escaped.

Cavalcante has begun serving his life sentence at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County for the 2021 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandão.

He's scheduled for a hearing on the felony escape charge in two weeks.