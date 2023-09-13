Authorities captured escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante Wednesday morning, after a massive search in Chester County.

The series of events that led to his capture began to unfold early Wednesday morning, when a burglary alarm sounded at a residence near Prizer Road within the search perimeter, Pennsylvania State Police said at a news conference.

Law enforcement immediately investigated the burglary but did not find Cavalcante. The event brought more units to this particular area, according to state police and a news release from the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

Tactical teams already nearby began to converge and search the surrounding area. Helicopters flying over northern Chester County utilized Forward-Looking Infrared (FLIR) Technology to scan and search from above, state police said. At around 1 a.m., helicopters were alerted to a heat signature and began to track it. The heat signature was located west of Route 100 and north of Prizer Road.

Tactical teams began to converge on that location, where the heat source was moving. Weather systems alerted all law enforcement of an incoming storm approaching the area, and due to lightning, the aircraft were forced to depart. Tactical teams decided to secure the smaller area and hold it through the storm until additional resources could be brought into the area and the aircraft could rejoin the search to ensure there would be no issue or concern of escape, according to state police.

The search resumed early Wednesday morning, and shortly after 8 a.m., tactical teams converged on the area where the heat signature was located. Tactical teams moved in quietly and had the element of surprise; therefore, Cavalcante did not realize he was surrounded, authorities said.

When Cavalcante became aware of the units in the area, he tried to escape by crawling through thick underbrush, taking the stolen rifle with him, state police said.

A Border Control Tactical Unit (BORTAC) that was moving in on the area had a search canine, which was released once Cavalcante showed signs of an attempt to flee, according to authorities. The dog was able to subdue Cavalcante, and team members from the Border Tactical Unit and the Pennsylvania State Police immediately moved in to capture him, state police said.

Cavalcante resisted arrest but was ultimately forcibly taken into custody, state police and the DA's office said.

No one was injured during the arrest. Cavalcante did sustain a minor bite wound from the search canine, and medical personnel at the scene were able to examine him for any injuries, sate police said.

After being taken into custody, Cavalcante was transported to the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks for further processing and interviewing. Cavalcante will be transferred to a State Correctional Facility, where he will be housed and will begin to serve his life sentence.

"The Chester County District Attorney’s Office would like to thank all law enforcement, first responders, and local, state, and federal agencies that continued work together in order to capture Danelo Cavalcante. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office also thanks the community for their patience and vigilance, as well as their assistance in making tips and calls to authorities," according to a news release from the DA's office.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison on Aug. 31.