POCOPSON TWP., Pa. — The convicted murderer who escaped from Chester County Prison on Thursday was spotted in Pocopson Township early Saturday morning, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said in a press release.

According to the DA's office, 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante was "observed on a residential surveillance camera" in the 1800 block of Lenape Road around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. That's just 1.5 miles from Chester County Prison.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, the DA's office said police received a report of an attempted burglary in the 1000 block of Ballintree Lane — less than a mile from where Cavalcante was seen on camera. It is not clear if the escaped inmate was involved in that incident.

The DA's office noted that Cavalcante's appearance "has remained unchanged" from the last previously confirmed sighting of him, which occurred on Wawaset Road about an hour after his escape on Thursday morning. Cavalcante is still wearing pants, a "light-colored" T-shirt, white sneakers and carrying a backpack, the DA's office said.

Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan urges residents in the area to remain indoors, lock their vehicles and contact police if they observe anything suspicious. Cavalcante is still considered "extremely dangerous" and should not be approached, Ryan said.

Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Aug. 16 for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in April 2021. He is also wanted for a separate 2017 murder in his native country of Brazil.

Cavalcante has light skin, shaggy black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.