POCOPSON TWP., Pa. - Officials in Chester County gave an update on the active search for an escaped murderer on the run since last week.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Lt. Col. George Bivens with Pennsylvania State Police said the search continues for fugitive Danelo Cavalcante.

Cavalcante, who was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021 and is still wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil, escaped from Chester County Prison Thursday morning.

Bivens said there have been several sightings of Cavalcante in Pocopson Township in recent days.

Investigators are focusing their search on a 2-mile-area bordered by Routes 926 and 52 along Parkersville Road.

Bivens said there have been four sightings of the fugitive within that radius, the most recent being Sunday afternoon.

1:55 Search intensifies for escaped murderer in Chester County The Chester County District Attorney's Office said additional law enforcement assets joined the hundreds of officers searching for 34-year-old convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante.

Authorities are urging residents to use caution, check their home security cameras and report any suspious activity to police.

Officials say they've also been broadcasting a message, recorded by Cavalcante's mother, urging him to surrender. Bivens said the message, in Portuguese, is being broadcast from law enforcement helicopters and vehicles in the search area.

Bivens thanked the community for their support and stressed that although Cavalcante has very little to lose at this point, he will be caught and returned to custody.