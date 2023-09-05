The manhunt for an escaped Chester County murderer has shifted after another sighting Monday night.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was spotted on a trail camera on Longwood Gardens property in East Marlborough Township, said Lt. Col. George Bevins, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police, during a news conference Tuesday morning.

21:29 WATCH: News conf. on search for escaped prisoner Pennsylvania State Police and the Chester County DA's Office provide an update Tuesday morning on the manhunt for escaped prisoner Danelo Cava…

He was first seen on the camera going north at 8:21 p.m. Monday, then seen on the same camera going south at 9:33 p.m., said Bevins.

He had a backpack, a duffel bag and a hooded sweatshirt, and possibly other supplies.

"...That pressure that we've been putting on him is working. We squeezed him hard enough, over a period of a few days, and he was not able to get any relief and managed to find a place to get out," Bevins said. "Obviously, I wish we would have been able to capture him without him getting through that perimeter, but it is also not shocking. It's dark, it's a large area and not to make excuses, it's just difficult terrain."

Someone checked the private camera, which was on Longwood property just south of the 2-by-2-mile search area in Pocopson Township in which authorities were focused on, and alerted officials Monday night, and they shifted their perimeter south, Bevins explained.

"The other thing I'm encouraged by is that we realized within just a few hours where he was and so he's not had a tremendous amount of time to to move a long distance," Bevins said. "And so again, because it's another opportunity to now try and squeeze him within that perimeter."

The search area is now focused on the southern end of the initial area to south of Route 1. State police said a reverse 911 call went out Tuesday morning to residents within 3 miles of the search area.

Police said they believe he is still in Pennsylvania and has not crossed the border into Delaware, but they will continue to follow up on every tip received.

"We're not aware of any formal training in terms of survival skills, you're dealing with someone who's desperate, and who doesn't want to be caught," Bevins said. "...I believe this was just an opportunity that he took to get out of the jail, and once out, he's now winging it."

Two school districts in the area canceled classes on Tuesday after the updated information, and Longwood Gardens is closed for the day.

Authorities are asking residents and businesses in the area to check surveillance cameras, and also secure their homes, vehicles and outbuildings to make sure Cavalcante can't obtain any more supplies.

"He's a bad guy, he needs to be in custody, and we're determined to capture," Bevins said.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture. The tip line for the case is 717-562-2987.

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021. He is also wanted for a 2017 homicide in Brazil.