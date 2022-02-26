POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Pottstown is holding a small festival to honor delightfully despicable bad guys.
Evil Expo is holding its First Villainous Gathering on Saturday at the Pottstown Elks Lodge.
The expo says they drew 3,000 people last year.
You can come in casual attire or cosplay as your favorite film or fantasy villain.
The event has snacks and beverages, panels, and more.
An event organizer says this is a smaller gathering that focuses on being fun.
"We do a really nice get together where people can really meet each other and watch some really interesting discussions, panels, some movies, and basically party, said Jeff Mach.
The expo runs Saturday from 2:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.