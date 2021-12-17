POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Nuclear power plant employees are being recognized for donating more than $4.3 Million to local communities.
The communities where Exelon Generation employees live and work in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland will receive support for critical needs.
The funds are thanks to annual giving campaign contributions from employees and the Exelon Foundation.
Workers at the fleet’s 12 nuclear power plants and fellow corporate employees pledged nearly $2.9 million to more than 2,200 different charities in their surrounding communities this year.
For every dollar employees pledged, the Exelon Foundation donated 50 cents to their local United Way, bringing the total donation to more than $4.3 million.
Locally, at Limerick Generating Station, nuclear power plant employees pledged a combined more than $413,000 to 444 charities during this year’s employee giving campaign.
Organizations supported include YWCA Tri-County Area; Wounded Warrior Project; United Way; Pottstown Trojan Football Club; Philabundance; Boyertown Area Multi-Service; ACLAMO and more.
“On behalf of the Board and staff of ACLAMO we would like to thank the employees of Exelon for their contributions, donations, and opportunities to engage and participate with our community, especially our middle and high school students, said Nelly Jimenez-Arevalo, Executive Director & CEO of ACLAMO. “We are forever thankful for the partnership and support from Exelon as they have dedicated much time investing in our youth and community success.”
The donations will be distributed throughout 2022.
“Our employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which they live and work.” said Frank Sturniolo, Limerick Site Vice President. “I think we can all agree in these turbulent times, every added dollar that benefits our neighbors, can go a long way.”