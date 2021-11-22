Limerick nuclear power plant to test sirens Monday

 

Exelon plans to separate into two companies, moving its nuclear power plants, including Limerick, to a new company.

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approved Chicago-based Exelon's plan to separate into two companies, Exelon and Constellation, according to a news release.

The new Exelon would keep its transmission and distribution utility business, while retail energy and power generation business, including nuclear power plants, would move to the spin-off, Constellation.

Exelon still has to meet certain procedural and other conditions before completing the separation, which is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2022.

