NORRISTOWN, Pa. – The long-awaited restoration of passenger rail service between Philadelphia and Reading took a big step forward Thursday morning.
Following a public hearing Wednesday, the Montgomery County commissioners, in a unanimous vote, authorized the incorporation of the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority with Berks and Chester counties. The commissioners also authorized $100,000 as the county’s share to be used to launch the authority.
Berks commissioners approved the authority at a meeting Thursday. Chester County will hold its public hearing April 27.
The authority is intended to create a passenger rail service using existing tracks between Philadelphia and Reading with several stops in Chester and Montgomery counties.
Scott France, Montgomery County Director of Planning, reported that at the public hearing the previous day, 32 out of 36 people making comments were in favor of creating the authority. He also said that all the Pennsylvania state representatives and senators in the three counties supported it.
Chair Valerie Arkoosh, MD, said, “This is an exciting opportunity for our region. The Infrastructure Bill passed by Congress provides the funds to help make this possible.” Commissioner Kenneth Lawrence commented that he “wanted to publicly acknowledge the work of Mr. France” that helped to make the creation of the authority possible.
Drug Take Back Day
The commissioners heard a presentation from Lindsay Mills, Montgomery County assistant district attorney, about the Drug Take Back Day scheduled for April 30. Accepted prescriptions and over-the-counter medications include tablets and capsules, inhalers, vaping products, creams and ointments, nasal sprays and pet medicines, Mills said. Liquid medicines and needles are excluded. Drug drop-offs will be accepted by any of the 29 police departments in the county.
Arkoosh commented that it was important to not flush medications down the toilet since they can work their way into the water system and cause harm when ingested. She also pointed out that the drug take backs will be done completely anonymously.
Homes for All Update
Kayleigh Silver, administrator of housing and community development, presented an update on the Homes for All initiative. It analyzed the current state of housing affordability in Montgomery County, predicted future housing needs and patterns based on economic, health and social trends, and identified policy and funding barriers to the creation of affordable housing.
The report showed trends going in a concerning direction, Silver said. “Rental and housing prices are rising, with over half of the county’s renters paying more than 30% of their income toward housing and wages not really keeping pace.”
To address this problem, Silver said, Homes for All has prepared a three-step program consisting of advocacy and public education, innovative and actionable housing development, and preservation and stability. The initiative is seeking proposals from private firms to help them plan and execute the program.
The commissioners also received a short presentation from Bill Carroll, Montgomery County Office of Children and Youth, recognizing April as Child Abuse and Prevention Month. Carroll exhorted the commissioners and the audience to “Do something and say something” if they suspect child abuse. It’s better to investigate and find nothing, Carroll noted, than to say nothing and have abuse continue.
Other business
The commissioners approved two contracts over $1 million: $3,158,126.75 to Allan Myers, LP, Worcester, Pa. for the removal and replacement of pavements throughout the county and $2,315,410.88 to DRC Emergency Services LLC, Galveston, Texas, for debris removal from Hurricane Ida.