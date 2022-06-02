POTTSTOWN, Pa. - One week after the deadly home explosion in Pottstown, there's no word on cause, and several families remain displaced.
Thursday, structural engineers assessed nine properties deemed questionable by borough inspectors. The borough didn't release exactly what those engineers found.
Thursday afternoon, ATF investigators pieced through rubble and examined a variety of pieces of evidence, including a stove.
At the same time, community members were brainstorming ways to help the surviving victims.
"The parents are...they're both awake," said Pottstown Mayor Stephanis Hendrick. "They've just got a long road."
Hendrick hopes the site of destruction can one day become a memorial for the four children and grandmother killed in last week's home explosion.
"This is going to take a long time for the community to heal, not just physically, but emotionally," said Hendrick. "People have seen things that they're never going to forget."
To help, Pottstown has organized an official fundraising website.
"The Pottstown Area Health and Wellness Foundation started us off with $10,000, and I believe one of the churches has matched that," said Hendrick.
Also in the works are counseling services and funds for displaced families.
"The other day, a playground went up just around the corner, and so I'm going to talk tomorrow to council to see if we can have the playground dedicated and named after the kids," said Hendrick.
In the meantime, "usually, investigators have to identify a fuel source and an ignition source," said Toby Rossmann, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at Lafayette College. "They can see where based on the burn marks on the walls or on the floor to see where the likely initiation event occurred."
Rossmann says natural gas is the most common cause of explosions like these, though hydrogen sulfide and methane from sewer lines could be another.
"When elements are switching on and off, whether you plug them in or not, there's a little bit of discharge that might happen," said Rossman. "If there's a flammable mixture or combustible mixture nearby, that can cause an ignition event. Then depending on how much flammable mixture is present, then you can escalate from a little flame to a full-scale explosion."
The Pottstown Fire Chief has said he can't say for sure whether the explosion was gas-related or not, though a meth lab has been ruled out.
ATF continues to assist State Police and Pottstown Police in determining the cause, though it's limited on what it can release, since it's not the lead agency on the case.
State Police said it couldn't comment, since the investigation is ongoing, though troopers hope to share more information in the coming weeks.
Meanwhile, AmeriGas just confirmed there was one of its propane tanks at the home in question. The company said it's cooperating with authorities and eager to find out what happened.
PECO has already noted the homes that blew up weren't served by its natural gas, though natural gas mains are in the area. It said so far, there hasn't been evidence PECO's natural gas caused the incident.
The state Public Utility Commission is looking into several things, including whether there are any violations of pipeline safety regulations.