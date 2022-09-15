SKIPPACK TWP., Pa. - Emergency responders descended on a state prison in Montgomery County after an accident during a training exercise.

Some sort of explosion was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township.

Officials said the county bomb squad was installing an explosive device for a later training exercise when it exploded prematurely, according to WPVI.

A large police presence swarmed the prison, and video showed two medical helicopters at the scene. There was also a charred car on the prison grounds.

Authorities have not commented on the extent of injuries, but said all patients involved were taken to area hospitals.

The FBI is investigating, said the county public safety department.