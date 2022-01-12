WEST CHESTER, Pa. | The Chester County DA’s Office and West Whiteland Twp. Police announced the arrest of 47-year-old Christopher Smith, of Exton, for multiple counts of attempted homicide, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses.
Officials say the charges stem from a tense standoff between Smith and police on Jan. 10, 2022, when they tried to execute a warrant at his residence in Exton. Reports say he shot at law enforcement when they had asked him to exit his home.
“This was an intense and dangerous scene where law enforcement was able to diffuse a highly volatile situation. West Whiteland Twp Police, West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team, and others are commended for their professionalism," noted DA Deb Ryan. "Not only did Smith endanger the lives of law enforcement, but he also jeopardized the safety of the people who live in that neighborhood."
Thankfully, no one was injured in the shooting according to DA records.
West Whiteland Twp Police Chief Lee Benson stated that, “The professionalism, training, and patience of all the officers involved are what led to a successful conclusion to this event. Officers de-escalated this situation despite difficult conditions and kept everyone safe."
The allegations in the complaint start with the incident on Jan. 10, 2022, when West Whiteland Twp Police went to the defendant’s Exton residence on Buttonwood Drive to serve a warrant. The defendant allegedly refused to exit the home, despite law enforcement’s attempts to contact him via phone and public address system. When the defendant finally acknowledged the police, he threatened to shoot at them.
After the West Chester Regional Emergency Response Team (WCRERT) arrived, they formed a perimeter around the house. They began negotiating with the defendant to get him to leave the residence, but police say he continued to refuse.
Approximately 50 police officers were deployed to the scene to assist. Officers say they observed the defendant pointing a long gun at the WCRERT vehicle parked in front of the residence.
Six hours after the standoff began, WCRERT attempted to deploy tactics to force the defendant out of the home. At this time, officers say they saw the defendant point a long gun, believed to be a rifle, in the direction of ten uniformed tactical officers.
The defendant then fired two rounds in law enforcement’s direction. Shortly after, the defendant was taken into custody.
The defendant is being held at Chester County Prison after failing to post the $500,000 bail set by Magisterial District Judge John R. Bailey. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 20, 2022 according to official statements.
West Whiteland Twp Police say they are investigating.