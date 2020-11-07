Motivational speaker and extreme sports enthusiast, Mark Gibson, joined the 69 News Sunrise team Saturday morning to share exciting news of his upcoming challenge taking place at the Philadelphia Art Museum's steps.
Gibson shared that he will be running up and down the iconic steps a total of 880 times.
"By the time I'm done, if I get finished, I'll have run the equivalent from the sea level to the top of Mt. Everest and then back down to sea level again," says Gibson.
Gibson is doing the challenge for a good cause. So far, he has raised over $1,300 for Alex's Lemonade Stand.
"I like to cook something strange up at least once a year," Gibson says. "This has been on the backburner for a while. I thought celebrating my 60th birthday would be an ideal way to do it."
To donate and find out more, visit highbarpreformance.com.