The family of slain Temple University Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald is fighting back with a lawsuit.

Fitzgerald's father, former Allentown Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, as well as Christopher Fitzgerald's mother and his wife, are all suing Miles Pfeffer, who's been charged with Fitzgerald's murder. They're also suing Pfeffer's dad, his mom and his mom's boyfriend, all claiming they played a part in "negligent, careless and reckless" conduct, leading up to the tragedy.

Fitzgerald was killed while on duty as a Temple University police officer. He was posthumously promoted to sergeant.

Joseph Marrone owns Marrone Law Firm, LLC, which filed the civil lawsuit on behalf of the Fitzgeralds.

"It's the Fitzgerald family kind of bonding together to fight and extend justice and have accountability for everyone and anyone involved in what happened to Christopher," Marrone told 69 News.

The lawsuit names not just Miles Pfeffer, who was 18-years-old when he allegedly gunned down Fitzgerald, but also Pfeffer's mom, Jill Petruska and her boyfriend George Shaw, as well as Pfeffer's dad, Mark Pfeffer.

The lawsuit claims Pfeffer had access to firearms at both his father's and mother's homes.

It calls his mom's home "a safe haven" with "ready access to multiple firearms," despite Pfeffer's "known behavioral and mental health problems."

"It was just an ongoing pattern of information," Marrone said, "where you'd have to wonder whether or not the mother, the boyfriend and the father had their hand in it."

Among many claims, the lawsuit states that Pfeffer's family failed to take the necessary steps to avoid catastrophe, despite "...repeated signs, including multiple juvenile offenses, multiple school infractions, a bomb scare, and threats to bring weapons to school."

The night Fitzgerald was killed, he'd been chasing Pfeffer and others, who were acting suspiciously, according to court papers.

Fitzgerald subdued Pfeffer, before Pfeffer drew a gun and shot Fitzgerald, authorities say. He is accused of shooting Fitzgerald three more times in the face and head.

The lawsuit states, after the shooting, Pfeffer carjacked a motorist at gunpoint. Once his mother picked him up, he deserted the vehicle that he stole, authorities said. That stolen vehicle later was recovered less than one block from his dad's home.

Back in February, Pfeffer was charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, and other charges related to the carjacking. His preliminary hearing was pushed back to this July.

The suit is seeking monetary damages in excess of $50,000.