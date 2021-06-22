POTTSTOWN, Pa. – Three people are dead following an early morning fire in Montgomery County.
Initially, investigators confirmed that Joseph Norton, 48, and his son died in the blaze while Norton's wife was flown in critical condition to a hospital in Lehigh County. However, authorities confirmed Monday night that she also died.
"It's scary," said neighbor Ora Moran.
Moran said she was letting her dogs out early Monday morning when she saw smoke coming from her neighbor's home across the street.
"I walked out the alley to see what was going on and there were fire trucks and ambulances and crew all through the area here," said Moran.
According to investigators, the fire broke out around 2 a.m. Monday at a Pottstown home on East Fifth Street.
That's where they said Norton and his teenage son were not able to make it out alive.
"Their son was really nice," Moran said. "I understood he was into baseball and they would practice every day."
Investigators said the fire appeared concentrated on the first floor.
"There was smoke coming out the roof and there was scattering going on because unfortunately they did not find everyone," Moran said.
She also said the smoke spread to the unit connected to where the fire broke out.
"Unfortunately, the smoke crossed into their home, went up through the roof and the smoke damage was so bad that they lost all of their belongings," Moran explained.
Investigators said a firefighter had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for dehydration, heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation.
As for Moran, she and her neighbors are still trying to come to terms with it all.
"It's very sad," she said.
Fire crews said they have not been able to find any working smoke detectors in the home so far.