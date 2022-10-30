DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- "Arwen was like our miracle baby."

Arwen Avetta is 13 years old.

She likes jewelry, movies, artwork, and just being a teenager in Doylestown with her three sisters, and her parents by her side.

"She is not your average 13-year-old at all. She's an extremely confident child. She always has been," said her mom, Amy Avetta.

That confidence is what's gotten her through seven months at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

It's because Arwen was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia this year.

"Our whole world just completely changed," said Avetta.

The Avetta parents take turns spending nights by Arwen's side at the hospital.

"She enjoys getting one on one time with me and my husband because one of us is always there," said Avetta.

But Arwen misses being home. She misses her sisters, her friends, and can't wait to play outside.

"Being outside in nature is the number one thing that she misses, seeing the sky and the trees," said Avetta.

And a bone marrow donor could make that a reality for Arwen.

"Bone marrow donation can be extremely successful and be the key that saves someones life and lets them go on to live a healthy life," said Avetta.

And it's all possible through Websites like Bethematch.org and Giftoflife.org.

They're just two of the many ways donors can find that person whose life they'll change forever.

People, just like Arwen.

"She just sees herself as loved, special, strong. She knows that she's gotta be tough," said Avetta.