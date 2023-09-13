Danelo Cavalcante is now at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County after being captured in South Coventry Township Wednesday morning. Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandão.
Her sister issued a statement saying her family is grateful for the support and hard work of law enforcement these past few days.
"They were shrieking with joy and happiness that he's incarcerated," said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. "They have lived their own personal nightmare."
In a statement, Brandão's sister said, in part: "The past two weeks have been extremely painful and terrifying, as it brought back all the feelings from losing my sister and the thought of the perpetrator hurting us again."
"I can't underscore enough the trauma that this family sustained," Ryan said. "These little kids watched their mother be murdered."
"Then the little girl had to testify during this homicide trial," Ryan added. "And upon this escape from the prison, they have been barricaded inside their homes, not feeling safe anywhere."
Police said a burglar alarm was triggered at a home near where Cavalcante was hiding, and a plane tracked a heat signal west of Route 100 near Prizer Road. Bad weather forced the aircraft to leave. Police said tactical teams secured a smaller area, holding it until additional resources could come in. Shortly after 8 a.m, they moved in, surrounding Cavalcante.
"That did not stop him from trying to escape," said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.. "He began to crawl through thick underbrush, taking his rifle with him as he went."
Police said a Border Patrol dog was sent after him.
"The dog subdued him and team members from both of those teams immediately moved in," Lt. Col. Bivens.
Police said Cavalcante had a minor bite wound and no officers were injured. Officials tell us no shots were fired.
A GoFundMe has been arranged to help Deborah Brandão's children.