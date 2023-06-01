PHILADELPHIA -- The family of a fallen Temple University officer with ties to Allentown says his alleged killer's parents are partially responsible for his death.

The family of Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald, including his father, ex-Allentown police chief Joel Fitzgerald, filed a civil lawsuit Thursday in Philadelphia court against relatives of 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer.

The suit says Pfeffer's father, mother and her longtime boyfriend are liable for negligence and wrongful death in the February shooting. It also names Pfeffer for wrongful death and assault and battery, according to a statement from Marrone Law Firm, representing the family.

The lawsuit claims Pfeffer's parents all knew about his "mental instability, propensity for violence, and interest in firearms."

It goes on to say there were warning signs -- including juvenile offenses, school violations, a bomb scare and threats to bring weapons to school -- but Pfeffer's parents didn't take necessary steps to prevent the fatal shooting.

"Defendant Miles Pfeffer showed signs, again and again, that he presented a high risk of harm to himself and those around him," the suit says.

It claims Pfeffer had easy access to guns at his mother's "luxury home" in Buckingham Township, Bucks County.

The suit also notes that Pfeffer was picked up by his mom after the shooting the night of Feb. 18 and taken to the Buckingham home, which is where he was arrested several hours later.

"This lawsuit will hold Pfeffer's family legally responsible for the negligence and enablement that contributed to Sgt. Fitzgerald's tragic death," said Joseph Marrone, founder of Marrone Law Firm, in a statement.

Police say the 31-year-old Fitzgerald was trying to intervene during a robbery near Temple University's campus when one of the men, identified as Pfeffer, ran off. The officer caught up to him and the two struggled, then Pfeffer shot Fitzgerald, authorities say.

Pfeffer then stands over the fallen Fitzgerald and fires several more shots at his head and torso, police say. The teen then tries to take the officer's gun but can't get it out of the holster, then he goes through the officer's pockets before running away.

That's when authorities say Pfeffer steals a car, drives for a while then ditches it and gets picked up by his mom.

He was arrested early the following morning.