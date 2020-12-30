On October 24, 18-year-old Jason Kutt was sitting on a bench at Nockamixon State Park watching the sunset with his girlfriend when he was shot in the neck and killed.
"We're not hateful people, you know, but justice has to be served. We're going to rely on the justice system to do its job and let the chips fall where it may," said Ron, Jason's father.
On Wednesday, 52-year-old Kenneth Heller was charged with homicide, and intends to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, the lowest form of homicide in terms of charges, as part of a plea deal that was agreed upon by all parties, including the Kutt family.
Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub believes it was a tragic hunting accident.
"I am led to believe, pretty concretely, that Mr. Heller as a hunter took aim and shot what we believe to be an animal, and to have killed what he shot," Weintraub said.
Heller is now facing a possible 10-to-20 year sentence in state prison. The Kutt family is facing a lifetime without their son. They say Jason loved playing the guitar and loved music.
"It's the moments after dinner, we're sitting here, he would have been here playing his guitar or having dinner, but, we keep busy," said Dana, Jason's mother.
And they're keeping busy by keeping Jason's memory alive through charitable events in his name, and Jason continues to help others even after his death. His organs were donated, and he saved at least six people.
In honor of Jason, the Kutts ask that people spread kindness.
"Just keep paying it forward you know, be nice to one another, love one another, because every day is a gift," Dana said.