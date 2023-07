Family members are remembering a man who drowned last week trying to save two children in Bucks County.

Marvin Fernandez-Chicas died in Lake Nockamixon on Thursday.

He was at the lake with his three-year-old son, a close friend, and the friend's two children.

The friend's children fell into the water. Marvin jumped into the water to save them.

They made it out. Marvin did not.

Loved ones are struggling to come to grips with his death.

Marvin's family is working to get his body back to his native Honduras for a proper burial.