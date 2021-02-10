PENNSBURG, Pa. - Before 27-year-old Trey Bartholomew was shot and killed by police outside his home Tuesday evening after allegedly charging an officer with a sword, he was very active on social media, which contained selfies of his fitness journey, even sometimes food.
He was also an employee at McDonald's in Pennsburg.
His timeline was also sprinkled with religious posts and his devotion to his faith. But behind it all, was an apparent struggle with inner demons.
Bartholomew asked for prayers on occasion. He was a self-proclaimed poet, whose entries on allpoetry.com exceed 200. The latest post, called "End Game," was just four days ago.
On June 4, 2019, Bartholomew went on a tirade on Twitter, taking a selfie claiming to be an angel and even posting "the next time I go outside with my sword, I'm going to shut traffic down."
Police say that's exactly what he did Tuesday night, and it ended in the worst possible way.
"I heard about 4 to 5 pops, like gunshots and i heard screaming like a man yelling," said neighbor Matt White.
A family member we spoke with says he was suffering from a mental illness, and that it got the best of him in the moments leading up to his death.
The Montgomery County district attorney told 69 News they are investigating that aspect of the case.