MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. - Sesame Place in Bucks County is facing a $25 million lawsuit over claims of racial discrimination.

A Baltimore family is suing the theme park, saying multiple costumed characters ignored a Black girl during a meet-and-greet last month.

The lawsuit comes just over a week after a New York woman posted a video that appears to show two Black girls being ignored by a character during a parade.

Sesame Place apologized for that incident.

In a statement to 69 News, Sesame Place says it will review the lawsuit, and it looks forward to addressing it through the established legal process.

The park also says it's committed to providing an inclusive, equitable, and entertaining experience for all guests.