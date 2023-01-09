LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - The family of a missing Montgomery County woman is hoping a reward will inspire someone to come forward.

The aunt of Jennifer Brown, a 43-year-old Limerick Township woman last seen almost a week ago, told 69 News the family is now offering $15,000 for information that helps law enforcement find her.

Brown was last seen around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 by a friend and business associate. She was reported missing when she didn't show up to get her son from the bus the following afternoon, officials said.

The county district attorney said investigators are very concerned about her.

Her car was still parked outside her home on Stratford Court, and her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were inside, authorities said.

Her personal cellphone has not been found, and it has not communicated since Wednesday morning.

Officials are asking anyone with any information that might help locate Brown to please contact the Limerick Township Police at 610-495-7909 or Montgomery County Detectives at 610-226-5553.