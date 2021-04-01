Fans filed in to Citizens Bank Park for Opening Day 2021. It's been a long time for those who don't like to miss it.
"550 days I've been waiting for this. We got a chance to do something, I'm with my son, how could it be any better," said Nick Luchko Sr., of Whitehall.
September 29, 2019 was the last time fans were able to watch a game at the ballpark. COVID struck that out in 2020.
But Opening Day 2021 is happening, with a few mandatory safety protocols.
"We are all OK with wearing masks, it's totally fine so we're just excited to be here," said Jennifer Sikorski of Blackwood, New Jersey.
"It's nice to be spread out I know we have some space around us," said Eric Sikorski.
Masks are a must upon entry and just about everywhere you go around the ballpark. 8,800 fans can fill the seats and socially distance.
Tailgating was also a no-go, unless eating a Wawa hoagie off your trunk is the only option. After dealing with the pandemic for over a year, fans say safety should be second nature.
"Social distance, do the right thing no problem, let's have fun, let's get back to normalcy and beat the Braves," said Dave Czarnecki of Boyertown.