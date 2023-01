PHILADELPHIA - Eagles fans from Philadelphia to the Lehigh Valley and beyond spent the night celebrating the Birds' victory over the 49ers.

Thousands of fans filled the streets of Philadelphia as soon as the final whistle sounded.

Fans shouted the Eagles chant and waved flags in the Mayfair neighborhood.

It was a similar scene on Broad Street near City Hall, where a huge crowd was gathered.

Despite the city's best efforts, we hear some fans managed to climb greased poles along the street.