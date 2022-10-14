PHILADELPHIA - "It's a good time to be a Philly fan right now," said Justin Young.

The Phillies didn't just beat the Braves in the first home playoff game in over a decade. They won in a rout. The fans got to savor a big win delivered by Harper, Hoskins, Nola, and company.

"Energy was phenomenal in there. Fans were unbelievable. They did a phenomenal job," said Lonnie Lowry.

Fans tell us that being at Citizens Bank Park for a post season game was well worth the 11-year wait.

"It's an answered prayer from God, you know, I've been waiting for this for too long," said Rob Carpineta.

We asked the Phanatics how they're feeling about Saturday's game with a chance to eliminate the division rival Braves at home.

"I think they'll do well tomorrow, I feel great about their chances here," said Lowry.

"I think this bullpen is strong enough to close this out and get us the W," said Young.

Some are so confident, they're wiping the Braves from their brains entirely.

"I mean who even are the Braves? I don't even know!" said Chad Hrivnak.