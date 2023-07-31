PHILLY - From Randal Cunningham to Reggie White, what's old is new for the Philadelphia Eagles' gameday fashion.

Their Kelly green uniforms from the early 1990's are back for two games this fall and are now on sale.

"Time right now is 1:39 a.m. and the store opens at 9," said Xander Burbine, who was second in line for the opening of the team's store at the Lincoln Financial Field.

"I always wanted a Kelly green jersey throwback, will be nice to have the new players in Kelly green," he said.

The team said talks for the color coming back date back to 2012. When the NFL gave teams the go-ahead to wear two different helmets last year, Kelly green returned to the team.

Jon Bruce, who drove up from Maryland, was first in line at the Link, arriving at 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

"Jerseys like that hit different for all teams but Kelly green and the Eagles, it sets another tone," he said.

"We've had 50 or so calls already this morning, at least 25-30 people coming in, looking for them already," said Warren Johnson, the manager of the Rally House at Hamilton Crossing.

He expects the new jersey to arrive Tuesday and to sell out immediately.

It would be a super business boost to a typically slow season.

Old colors are attracting younger fans, like 13-year-old Jack Jones, who wants to get a Jalen Hurts Kelly green jersey.

To score a jersey at least locally, "Come early, call to make sure we have it before you even make the trip. And we should tell you if we have it or not," Johnson said.