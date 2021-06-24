LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Hundreds of dairy farmers from as far away as California descended upon Star Rock Farms in Lancaster County — the latest stop on a Pennsylvania dairy industry tour with the National Holstein Convention.
"Every farm does things a little bit differently, so we always learn something that we can take home," said Lolly Lesher, owner of Berks-based Way-Har Farms. "How to feed our calves, what other protocols to keep our employees happy, because like everybody, we are struggling with employees."
The convention includes farmers from Berks and surrounding counties, as they pick up new approaches to the industry and share what they learned during the pandemic.
"Our cows keep producing every day, the same amount, and if something stops that in the middle and the demand is there on the other side, our problem has been in the middle with processing," said Robert Barley, co-owner of Star Rock Farms in Lancaster County.
Industry leaders say employment is one of the biggest issues coming out of the pandemic and they are in need of more people to help with processing.
"Get the milk processing from the farm to the store — that in-between piece is right now, seems to be our biggest challenge in the (agriculture) industry,” Barley explained.
There is some good news, though, as state Sen. Judy Schwank, who represents Berks County, is backing a bill headed to the governor's desk which allows Pennsylvania milk processors to use a "best by" date rather than a "sell by" date, hopefully helping to increase sales for state farmers.
"This allows us to be on a level playing field with the farmers in other states," Barley said. "Possibly neighboring states and so on."
The convention will conclude Thursday with a national cattle sale.