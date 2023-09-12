EAST COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Abby Bramm at Pigeon Creek Farm in East Coventry Township said the farm is semi-open.

This comes with the search for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante happening nearby.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison on August 31st.

"We generally have a significant amount of traffic up and down this street and it's been a very, very limited amount of traffic," said Abby Bramm.

Lily Bramm is also on alert.

"We're just locking everything we can possibly lock, like trucks, taking keys out of everything. Just like double, triple checking everything that we possibly can," said Lily Bramm.

At Nature's Grace Farm in South Coventry Township, Amanda Casey and her fiancé are about to get married in 11 days on the property, an area where search activity has been ramping up.

"As it was starting to come closer, when I heard it was closer to French Creek Elementary School, where my future kids are going to go, that's when I started to get a little more nervous," said Casey.

They have been keeping a close eye on the property. Police are urging Chester County residents to make sure everything is locked up.

"I kind of just stand watch in the mornings. Really, whatever I can do to keep her safe," said Hayden Bauver.

Governor Shapiro also stopped in the area on Tuesday.

Police said that Cavalcante is armed and to call 911 with any information on his whereabouts.