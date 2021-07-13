BENSALEM, Pa. - "You see how tall I am. So I made it out of here before it got that high," Latonya Butler said while standing next to a nearly six-foot water line inside her apartment.
"It was so hard to pull the door open and push the screen door out," said her fiance Bradley Butler as he described the water pressure on the door.
Their apartment is ruined as flood water pushed one couch against the wall and carried the other more than 100 feet away.
The pair are set to be married in August. That's paid for, the damage inside their apartment isn't.
"Everything is gone, can't save nothing," Latonya said while going through her now soaked belongings.
The nearby Poquessing Valley Creek flooded the Lafayette Garden Condominiums, leaving apartments soaked and spirits sunk. All 61 families are now homeless.
"It's just sinking in now, I lost everything," said father of two Ben Sassler.
Local, state and congressional officials toured the site. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick says they're working with PEMA and FEMA to get aid to the area and to the apartment. Bristol and Bristol Borough were also hit hard.
Bensalem's Director of Public Safety Fred Harran is hopeful those on the second floor can get back inside soon.
"It has to be certified; we have to get a structural engineer to certify the building. Also, electrical engineers to certify that the power can be back on," he said.
There are signs of hope: salvaged family photos, bags of clothes, a coin collection from Sassler's father, and Latonya and Fulcher's August wedding.
"Show must go on. Everything is paid, I have to," she said.
Officials say the last major flood at the site was 1985. Many residents do not have flood insurance. Red Cross is helping with temporary housing.
Sassler says he was given a $500-card for a temporary hotel stay.