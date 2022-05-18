crash accident wreck generic graphic

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. –A motorcycle crash in Montgomery County left one person dead and another person seriously injured Tuesday night.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. in Limerick Township on Township Line Road, outside a Kohl's shopping center.

Police confirmed one person was dead at the scene, on the ground near the motorcycle. A second person from the motorcycle was flown to a trauma center with serious injuries.

A large pickup truck with a twin cab was seen with heavy damage on its passenger side, and both air bags deployed.

More details are expected from the police chief on Wednesday.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.