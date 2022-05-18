LIMERICK TWP., Pa. –A motorcycle crash in Montgomery County left one person dead and another person seriously injured Tuesday night.
The accident happened around 8 p.m. in Limerick Township on Township Line Road, outside a Kohl's shopping center.
Police confirmed one person was dead at the scene, on the ground near the motorcycle. A second person from the motorcycle was flown to a trauma center with serious injuries.
A large pickup truck with a twin cab was seen with heavy damage on its passenger side, and both air bags deployed.
More details are expected from the police chief on Wednesday.