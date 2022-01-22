QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A Bucks County family is on a mission to help their neighbors. They want to prevent another devastating fire in their community.
A father and daughter duo from Quakertown are fundraising and collecting smoke detectors.
They will give them to fire departments to distribute.
The father and daughter live near the King family, who suffered a tremendous loss during a fire on Christmas.
The Finger family says they wanted to teach their daughter to help their neighbors and pay it forward.
He said he will collect as long as it takes to make sure everyone who needs a smoke detector, gets one.
Eric King and two of his sons died in the Christmas morning fire. His wife and oldest son survived.