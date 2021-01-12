WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. - The FBI zeroed in on an upscale home in Chester County on Tuesday, but it's not clear why, since officials remained tight-lipped about the investigation.
Neighbors said they witnessed more than a dozen agents carrying out numerous boxes from a home in the 100 block of Applegate Drive in West Goshen Township, near West Chester.
A spokesperson for the FBI's field office in Philadelphia confirmed that "FBI personnel have carried out court-authorized law enforcement activity today in that area. As it pertains to an ongoing matter, however, we have no further comment or information for release at this time."
Neighbors said they're hearing about possible links to last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol, but the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have not confirmed or commented on that. The FBI also has not said there are any arrests in this case.
Some neighbors arrived home from work with more questions than answers.
"What is going on? And why's the FBI here? And what are we looking for?" asked Rosemary Guarino, who said she's lived behind the family in the home for more than twenty years.
"They’re very quiet. They stay to themselves. He does a lot of traveling," she added. "I’m a little in shock. I cannot believe that this is happening so close to my house."
Another neighbor commented, "It's very strange, because you never expect it to be in your neighborhood."