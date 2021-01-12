WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. - The FBI zeroed in on a house in Chester County on Tuesday, but it's not clear why, since officials remained tight-lipped about the investigation.
Neighbors told 69 News they witnessed more than a dozen agents inside a home in the 100 block of Applegate Drive in West Goshen Township, near West Chester.
A spokesperson for the FBI's field office in Philadelphia confirmed that "FBI personnel have carried out court-authorized law enforcement activity today in that area. As it pertains to an ongoing matter, however, we have no further comment or information for release at this time."
Neighbors said they're hearing about possible links to last week's riot at the U.S. Capitol, but the FBI and other law enforcement agencies we've reached out to have not confirmed or commented on that.