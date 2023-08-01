The FBI says it's helping law enforcement in three counties try to find a trio of armed robbers.

Authorities say the robbers are targeting 7-Elevens.

So far they've hit three stores in Delaware County, one store in Montgomery County, and a 7-Eleven in Bucks County over the weekend.

Police say surveillance video caught the robbery in Bucks County on camera. Two people, one apparently holding a gun, robbed the store on Street Road in Upper Southampton Township early Saturday morning.

In some of the robberies, store employees were assaulted, while the robbers took money and other items.