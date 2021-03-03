PHILADELPHIA - The FBI has rearrested a powerful Philadelphia labor leader who is awaiting trial along with a city councilman in a corruption case.
The new charges filed against Johnny "Doc" Dougherty remain under seal pending a court hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Dougherty has long been a major political player in Pennsylvania, steering more than $30 million raised by the local electricians union to mostly Democratic candidates.
In 2011, Dougherty's union, Local 98, was tied to a state attorney general's office investigation of former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer's campaign finances.
That probe was prompted by a $30,000 contribution from the union to the Spencer campaign on Nov. 4, 2011, four days before the general election. That same day, the Spencer campaign contributed $10,000 each to the campaigns of two men running for Philadelphia City Council.
The outcome of that investigation was never made public, but Spencer was indicted and found guilty seven years later on unrelated charges of bribery, honest services wire fraud and conspiracy. He's serving an eight-year prison sentence.
Dougherty's attorney, Hank Hockheimer, said he is "surprised and disappointed" that his client was arrested at home Wednesday while caring for his ill wife.
"As with the other charges, we will confront these in court," he said in a statement.
The 2019 indictment accuses Dougherty of keeping Councilman Bobby Henon on the union payroll to push his agenda at City Hall.
Henon, a Democrat, has remained on council while under indictment.