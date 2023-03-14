WEST ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - A federal appeals court handed down a decision regarding neighbor complaints about a proposed compressor station in Upper Bucks County.

The federal Third Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the state permits issued for interstate natural gas pipelines can be appealed at the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board, according to a news release from the Law Office of Michael D. Fiorentino, which engages in environmental law.

The court's ruling regarding Adelphia Gateway's proposed "Quakertown Compressor Station" was the same as that of the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania in 2021.

Neighbors have been seeking to present their case to the Environmental Hearing Board since 2019, saying the natural gas compressor station doesn't protect the environment and public health, according to the news release.

Neighbors Clifford Cole, Pamela West, Brian Weirback, Kathy Weirback, Todd Shelly, and Christine Shelly oppose the DEP permit, an air quality Plan Approval. The neighbors also object to the noise they say the station would make.

The EHB in 2019 dismissed an appeal of the air quality plan filed by West Rockhill Township.

Adelphia Gateway has maintained that the federal Natural Gas Act allows only the federal Circuit Courts of Appeals to hear a challenge to a state permit issued to an interstate natural gas pipeline-related project. In 2021, the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court said the EHB could hear the neighbors’ appeal.

In 2022, the Federal District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania also rejected Adelphia’s request to stop the Commonwealth Court’s ruling allowing the EHB case to proceed. Adelphia appealed that decision to the Third Circuit, resulting in Tuesday’s outcome, according to the news release.

The Third Circuit’s decision recognized the state court’s authority to rule on a question involving interpretation of federal law (whether the Natural Gas Act preempts a state administrative proceeding), and held that federal court could not subsequently take up and rule on the same question involving the same parties, according to the news release.

“When a party has its day in state court and loses, it is not permitted a do-over in federal court. Were it otherwise, state court decisions would lack finality, litigation expenses would balloon, and lower federal courts would sit as quasicourts of appeals over state courts," the court said in its ruling.

It is expected that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, at which Adelphia had lodged another appeal, will determine whether to also uphold the Commonwealth Court decision and allow the EHB to re-establish a procedural timeline for the neighbors’ challenge to the air quality plan approval, according to the news release.

Adelphia wants to include three compressors in its proposal to repurpose a hybrid oil and natural gas pipeline at a site off of Rich Hill Road. The company purchased the pipeline in 2017 from the Talen Energy Corp. The three compressors would run 24 hours a day, seven days a week to pressurize the natural gas as it goes to a refinery in Marcus Hook.